Israel claims killing six Hamas members in Gaza

Israel claims killing six Hamas members in Gaza
2026-10-30T15:57:58+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed six members of Hamas' armed wing, including three commanders, the Israeli military said on Friday.

The army identified two commanders killed in one strike, Ihab Jamil Abu Taqiya, a Hamas cell commander, and Ibrahim Jihad Mohammed Abu Oshaiba, a platoon commander in the group's armed wing. It accused both men of recently working to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and troops and rebuild Hamas' capabilities, calling their alleged activities a “systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Separately, the military said two strikes on October 28 in Khan Younis and Rafah, southern Gaza, killed four other Hamas members, including a member of the group's elite Nukhba unit and a commander.

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