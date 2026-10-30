Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed six members of Hamas' armed wing, including three commanders, the Israeli military said on Friday.

The army identified two commanders killed in one strike, Ihab Jamil Abu Taqiya, a Hamas cell commander, and Ibrahim Jihad Mohammed Abu Oshaiba, a platoon commander in the group's armed wing. It accused both men of recently working to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and troops and rebuild Hamas' capabilities, calling their alleged activities a “systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

🔴 ELIMINATED: Ihab Jamil Abu Taqiya, a squad commander in Hamas’ military wing who was involved in holding numerous hostages in Hamas captivity at the beginning of the war. Ibrahim Gihad Muhammad Abu Oshaiba, a platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing, was also eliminated in the strike. Recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and operated to restore Hamas’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in order to remove the threat they posed. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 30, 2026

Separately, the military said two strikes on October 28 in Khan Younis and Rafah, southern Gaza, killed four other Hamas members, including a member of the group's elite Nukhba unit and a commander.