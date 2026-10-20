Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli forces killed Akram Bassam Shaaban Yassin, identified as a senior official in Hamas's General Security Service in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

According to the military, the service protects senior Hamas leaders, secures their movements, and compiles intelligence assessments to help plan attacks against Israel.

🔴ELIMINATED: Akram Bassam Shaaban Yassin, a senior official in Hamas’ General Security Mechanism in Gaza. The mechanism is responsible for protecting senior Hamas officials, securing their movements & compiling intelligence assessments to support the planning of terrorist attacks against Israel. Recently, Shaaban Yassin advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and attempted to restore Hamas’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorist was eliminated to remove the threat he posed. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 20, 2026

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians across Gaza, including two in Al-Zawayda and Wadi Gaza, two others in Jabalia and Zeitoun, a couple in Al-Rimal, and a teenager south of Khan Younis, according to the enclave's Civil Defense and local hospitals. Several others were wounded in the Al-Rimal strike.