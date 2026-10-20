Israeli army announces killing of Hamas security official

Israeli army announces killing of Hamas security official
2026-10-20T22:31:06+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli forces killed Akram Bassam Shaaban Yassin, identified as a senior official in Hamas's General Security Service in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

According to the military, the service protects senior Hamas leaders, secures their movements, and compiles intelligence assessments to help plan attacks against Israel.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians across Gaza, including two in Al-Zawayda and Wadi Gaza, two others in Jabalia and Zeitoun, a couple in Al-Rimal, and a teenager south of Khan Younis, according to the enclave's Civil Defense and local hospitals. Several others were wounded in the Al-Rimal strike.

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