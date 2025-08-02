Israel claims intercepting rocket from Gaza

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel’s military said on Saturday it intercepted a rocket fired from the southern Gaza Strip launched towards border communities.

Warning sirens sounded in the towns of Nirim and Ein HaShlosha. According to the army, the projectile was shot down mid-air, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו בעוטף עזה, ככל הנראה יורט שיגור אחד שחצה מדרום רצועת עזה לעבר שטח הארץ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 2, 2025

No Palestinian faction has claimed responsibility for the incident.

The incident comes as the Gaza war approaches its second year. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 60,430 people and injured 148,722, according to the Strip's Health Ministry.

Following the collapse of a ceasefire on March 18, the ministry recorded an additional 9,246 deaths and 36,681 injuries.