Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes across Lebanon border

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel on Saturday killed at least five people and wounded several others as air raids, artillery shelling and drone attacks intensified across southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media reported that strikes hit multiple locations, including Kfar Rumman, Majdal Selm, Arzun, and Burj Rahal. No casualties were recorded there, though extensive material damage was documented.

Additional raids struck Kharayeb and Marwaniyeh in the Saida district, as well as coastal and inland routes, including the Saadiyat road in Mount Lebanon, areas near Jal al-Bahr, and the Dammour highway.

استهداف شارنيه في طيردبا والشرافيات في العباسية وتجدد الغارات على عين بعال https://t.co/4Dn0kV2CIr — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 9, 2026

Lebanon’s Civil Defense registered at least four fatalities in an initial toll following a strike on Kharayeb, while rescue teams continued search and recovery operations in Saksakiya after earlier attacks in the area.

غارة على حبوش وشهداء وإصابات في استهداف السكسكية https://t.co/19yweyrTmu — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 9, 2026

Attacks were ongoing at the time of writing.

Lebanese authorities have documented more than 8,500 Israeli strikes since March 2, which, according to Health Ministry figures, have killed 2,727 people and injured 8,438 others, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah stated it responded to “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations” with a swarm drone assault on Israeli forces near Misgav Am, claiming a “confirmed hit.” In separate statements, the group detailed shelling of an Israeli troop gathering in Rashaf and launching a drone strike against a D9 military bulldozer near the Al-Abad military site.

The Israeli military confirmed 910 soldiers were injured during ground operations in southern Lebanon, including 52 in serious condition and 114 in moderate condition.