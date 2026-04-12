Israel airstrikes kill 20+ as Hezbollah clashes intensify in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday killed 22 people and wounded 40, as fighting with Hezbollah escalated across multiple areas.

Local media reported that six members of one family were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a house in the town of Maaroub. Airstrikes also hit several towns across south Lebanon, including Al-Bazouriyeh, Tyre, and Brayqee, while bombardment extended to areas such as Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh, killing at least 17 others.

In Bint Jbeil, Israeli forces attempted to advance into neighborhoods under heavy artillery cover, with Hezbollah fighters engaging Israeli troops in “zero distance” clashes. Field reports said Israeli forces were trying to tighten positions around Bint Jbeil by targeting access routes, while Hezbollah fighters continued striking those positions with rockets, artillery, and drones.

Hezbollah also targeted Israeli troops and vehicles in Al-Khiyam and Bayyada, as well as the settlement of Yiron, using rockets and drones, and claimed it struck a Merkava tank in Bint Jbeil, according to a series of statements.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that about 2,020 people have been killed and 6,436 injured since March 2, while Israel’s Health Ministry, which operates under military censorship, claimed about 8,000 injuries without detailing deaths.

The clashes come as Lebanon and Israel move toward direct negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the talks, saying they require Hezbollah’s full disarmament and a “real peace agreement.”

After Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Beirut has begun direct contacts with Israel, protests erupted outside government buildings. A 2025 Arab Opinion Index survey found that 89% of Lebanese people do not recognize Israel.