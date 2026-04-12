Hezbollah hits Israeli troops in drone, rocket attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Sunday launched drone and rocket attacks on Israeli forces, targeting troops across the border in the settlement of Yiron and military positions in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Khiyam, according to a series of statements.

Local media also reported street clashes between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli troops in Bint Jbeil, while Israeli planes struck the southern towns of Al-Bazouriyeh and Al-Shehabiyeh.

The clashes come as Lebanon and Israel move toward direct negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the talks, saying they require Hezbollah’s full disarmament and a “real peace agreement.”

After Lebanese President Joseph Aoun revealed that Beirut has begun direct contacts with Israel, protests erupted outside government buildings. According to a 2025 Arab Opinion Index survey, 89% of Lebanese people do not recognize Israel.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said about 2,020 people have been killed and 6,436 injured since March 2, while Israel’s Health Ministry, which operates under military censorship, claimed about 8,000 injuries without detailing deaths.