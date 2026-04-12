USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,950 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 153,600.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,500 dinars and bought it at 153,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,000 dinars and buying prices at 153,900 dinars.