World leaders congratulate Iraq’s new President Nizar Amedi
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Regional and international leaders on Saturday sent congratulations to Iraq’s new President Nizar Amedi following his election.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Amedi, expressing hope that cooperation between the two countries would expand across various fields, describing Iraq and Iran as influential countries with deep historical and cultural ties.
The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq also congratulated Amedi on assuming the presidency, according to Iraqi state media.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Amedi and expressed hope his efforts would help strengthen friendly and historical ties between Iraq and Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Iraq’s stability, the continuity of its institutions, and the full exercise of state sovereignty are “more necessary than ever” for the country and the Middle East, adding that France stands alongside Iraq.
أتقدّم بخالص التهاني إلى نزار أميدي بمناسبة انتخابه رئيسًا لجمهورية العراق.إن استقرار العراق، واستمرارية مؤسساته، والممارسة التامة لسيادة الدولة، أمور ضرورية اليوم اكثر من أي وقت مضى للبلاد وللمنطقة. وفرنسا تقف إلى جانب شريكها العراقي.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 11, 2026