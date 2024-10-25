Iraq's Environment Minister resigns to focus on PUK duties

Shafaq News/ A government source reported, on Friday, that Iraq's Environment Minister, Nizar Amedi, has resigned from his position in Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's cabinet.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, indicated that Amedi’s resignation followed consultations within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), where it was decided he would step down to focus on party-related responsibilities in Baghdad.

As part of Iraq's political power-sharing structure, the Ministry of Environment is allocated to the PUK, and a new candidate is expected to be nominated to fill the vacancy in due course.