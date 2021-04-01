Jangi: the budget's approval is a beginning for mending the Iraqi-Kurdish relations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-01T06:19:43+0000

Shafaq News/ The co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, deemed the passing of the 2021 Federal Budget as "an important beginning for mending the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government. Jangi said in a press release today, Thursday, "After a lot of pressure and effort, our hard work has reached a result and we have secured the Kurdistan Region's share of the Federal budget bill for 2021." "This is an important beginning for mending the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government, to solve the ongoing issues between the two sides, as well as provide the full salaries of the region's public servants without reduction, who have been suffering for a long time." "We hope that the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government will abide by the agreement between them as has been established and voted on in the bill." The Iraqi Parliament voted yesterday, Wednesday, upon the 2021 Federal Budget bill with a more than 28 trillion dollar of fiscal deficit, after months of ebbs and flows.

related

PUK accuses Kirkuk's governor for acting like a "chauvinist Ba'athist"

Date: 2021-01-18 14:58:47