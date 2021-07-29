PUK and Gorran reshuffle cards and settle upon Qubad Talabani to lead their electoral list 

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Change Movement (Gorran) held on Thursday a meeting in the former's headquarters in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The meeting was headed by the PUK President, Bafel Talabani, and Gorran's coordinator, Omar Sayyid Ali, in a meeting that lasted for hours.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent to al-Sulaymaniyah that the attendees did not hold a press conference after the meeting, and a common communique will be issued later.

Information obtained by Shafaq News Agency said that the meeting revolved around the elections, the recent changes in the structure of the PUK, and the establishment of a new mode of relations between the two Kurdish parties after the withdrawal of Lahur Sheikh Jangi from the PUK's leadership.

Shafaq News Agency knew that the two parties decided to name Qubad Talabani to lead their common list for the elections in lieu of Lahur Talabani.