Israel: Top Hamas Commander Mohammad al-Sinwar’s body recovered

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces have recovered the body of senior Hamas commander Mohammad al-Sinwar during an underground operation beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, the military reported on Sunday.

Forensic testing confirmed al-Sinwar’s identity, according to military spokesperson Avichay Adraee. The raid, conducted in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency, also yielded weapons, documents, and personal belongings tied to al-Sinwar and Mohammad Shabaneh, commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade.

Al-Sinwar, the brother of former Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar, was reportedly killed in a May 13 airstrike targeting a Hamas tunnel network.

Israeli media reported the recovery of multiple bodies from beneath the hospital complex.

Troops also confiscated command infrastructure and intelligence materials now undergoing analysis.

Yahya al-Sinwar, accused of masterminding the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, was killed in an Israeli strike in October 2024. With both brothers now confirmed dead, Israel claims it has neutralized two of Hamas’ top military operatives.

The development comes as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza. Since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported over 54,700 deaths and more than 125,800 injuries.