Israel protesters demand early elections

Shafaq News- Middle East

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated against the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, calling for early elections, Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday.

One of the largest rallies took place in central Tel Aviv, where supporters of left-wing parties and other opposition groups gathered to protest what they described as the government's failures across multiple fronts. Demonstrators opposed the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Protesters called for the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Israeli authorities' failure to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. They also argued that the security lapse led Israel into a series of conflicts that have continued across the region for more than two and a half years.

Netanyahu, who is facing domestic pressure, has repeatedly sought delays in his long-running corruption trial. The proceedings, which began in 2020, involve charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate investigations known as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000.