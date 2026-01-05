Israel PM: We have joint red lines with US on Iran nuclear and missile programs

Shafaq News– Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that preventing Iran from rebuilding its nuclear program or advancing its ballistic missile capabilities remains the top priority of his government, warning that any Iranian attack on Israel would trigger “very serious consequences” for Tehran.

Speaking during a special session of the Israeli Knesset, Netanyahu said Israel shares a “clear and firm” position with the US administration on Iran, centered on “non-negotiable red lines,” including blocking uranium enrichment, removing all enriched uranium from Iran, and enforcing continuous and strict oversight of nuclear facilities. He said the approach is aimed at preventing the revival of Iran’s nuclear program or the rehabilitation of its ballistic missile industry.

Netanyahu pointed out that these positions were reaffirmed during his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, adding that both sides expressed a decisive stance against Iran restoring what he called strategic military capabilities. He reiterated that any Iranian targeting of Israel would lead to “grave repercussions.”

In the same address, Netanyahu accused Iran of directing “terrorist activity in the Middle East and beyond,” referring to Iranian military exercises conducted days before he visited Washington. “Israel has made clear that it would respond forcefully if attacked.”

Regarding the ongoing protests inside Iran, he expressed Israel’s support position to the Iranian people in “ their pursuit of freedom and justice.”

“The current phase could represent a decisive moment for Iranians to shape their future.”

Separately, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an Iranian official, that concerns are growing in Tehran that Iran could be "the next victim of Trump's aggressive foreign policy".

Protests broke out on December 28 in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over the sharp fall of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions, later spreading to at least 222 locations across 78 cities in 26 provinces. The demonstrations have largely centered on economic grievances, with limited political slogans, while localized clashes were reported; the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 22 people were killed, 51 were injured, and 990 were detained.