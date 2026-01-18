Iraqi FM puts regional stability in focus in Iran talks

Shafaq News– Tehran

Regional stability and security coordination dominated talks held on Sunday between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and senior Iranian officials in Tehran, according to statements from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

During a meeting with Ali Larijani, Secretary-General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, discussions focused on security developments with direct implications for the region and on enhancing coordination to address shared challenges. Hussein highlighted shared economic challenges facing countries across the region, including Iraq and Iran, describing political stability as essential to addressing such pressures.

In a separate meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Hussein described regional security as interconnected, emphasizing that continuing challenges require approaches based on dialogue. Pezeshkian, in turn, highlighted the depth of longstanding historical ties between Iraq and Iran.