Iraq, Turkiye FMs coordinate amid Iran-Israel fallout

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the Israeli strikes on Iran and their ongoing regional impact.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, the two ministers exchanged information on the background of the Israeli offensive and assessed its current political and security implications, and reviewed potential regional consequences and agreed to continue joint coordination in response to emerging developments.

The ministers underscored the need to prevent further escalation through diplomatic engagement and emphasized the importance of preserving regional stability and avoiding wider conflict.

Shortly before the call, the Israeli military reported detecting missile launches from Iran, stating that around 100 ballistic missiles had been fired toward Israeli territory.

The attack comes in retaliation to an Israeli attack on Iran earlier today.