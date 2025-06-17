Iranian mobile launchers slash warning times

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran drew up strategic contingency plans aimed at countering Tel Aviv, as Israeli strikes intensified.

Israeli Home Front warned citizens that missile alerts may no longer be issued with a 30-minute lead time due to changes in Iran’s missile-launch tactics, adding that future alerts may come as little as 10 minutes before impact.

Tehran has reportedly shifted from fixed launch sites to mobile platforms—using 3–4 launchers that fire quickly and relocate immediately—significantly reducing early warning capabilities, according to an official statement cited by Israeli media.

Meanwhile, Tehran has designated ten alternates for each critical leadership position to prevent disruption in the chain of command if key figures are killed, a source told Fars News Agency.

The changes come as Israel intensifies its campaign against Iranian military infrastructure. Iranian air defenses engaged hostile targets in multiple locations, and explosions were heard in northern and eastern Isfahan as defense units responded to incoming missiles. Iranian media reported that an Israeli drone was also intercepted near the city of Malayer before reaching its target.

The Israeli army confirmed it launched fresh airstrikes targeting multiple surface-to-surface missile launch platforms in the Mets region of Iran.