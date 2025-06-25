Iranian Government praises national unity following Conflict with Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Wednesday, the Iranian government thanked the public for their “resilience and unity” during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, framing the outcome as a “historic victory” achieved through national solidarity and military strength.

In a statement, addressed directly to the Iranian people, the cabinet praised what it described as an “unbreakable front” formed by civilians, the armed forces, intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and government institutions. “You created a heroic stand and formed an impenetrable barrier against the enemy’s intentions,” the statement read.

According to the government, the conflict ended with Israel proposing a ceasefire, which it described as a result of military resistance and the steadfast support of the Iranian people. It also credited the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the coordinated efforts of the diplomatic corps, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for helping shape the outcome.

The government acknowledged that it had been pursuing indirect negotiations with the United States when Israel launched what it called a “brutal aggression,” resulting in civilian and military casualties. While reiterating that Iran does not initiate hostilities, the statement said the country is committed to ending any aggression decisively.

“The recent aggression showed that when the homeland is at stake, all citizens — regardless of their differences — stand together in defense of the nation,” the statement said. “No externally backed regime can undermine Iran’s national unity or its deterrent strength.”

“We have always been one nation — and we remain one nation.”