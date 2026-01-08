Iranian FM in Beirut as Lebanon steps up disarmament plan

Shafaq News– Beirut

Iran plans to deepen relations with Lebanon, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday, as the Lebanese army moves into an “advanced” phase of its disarmament plan.

Speaking to reporters in Beirut, Araghchi explained that the visit was aimed at exchanging views with Lebanese officials and strengthening political and economic cooperation. Iranian state media earlier reported he was travelling with a delegation that included political and economic officials.

Trade between Iran and Lebanon reached about $110 million last year, he added, noting that there was scope to expand economic ties.

The visit follows a diplomatic exchange in December, when Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji declined an invitation to Tehran and instead invited Araghchi to Beirut.

It also coincides with an announcement by the Lebanese army earlier today that it had completed the first phase of a plan to assert control over areas south of the Litani River, and was moving toward broader enforcement of disarmament, a process that would primarily affect the Iran-backed Shiite armed group Hezbollah.

Araghchi has previously dismissed the plan, calling it a “doomed effort.”