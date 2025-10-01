Iran vows to expand missile range as UN sanctions return

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran will extend its missile range to any distance deemed necessary for defense, a Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander said on Wednesday.

According to Iranian media outlets, Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy head of the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, declared the forces “100 percent ready” to repel attacks, stressing Tehran would not start a war but would “answer aggression decisively.”

He dismissed European proposals to curb missile range as “misleading,” arguing Iran’s deterrent had already limited Israel’s endurance in the June 2025 war.

The remarks followed Britain, France, and Germany (the E3) plan to restore UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. Russia and China failed to block the initiative at the UN Security Council, clearing the way for penalties to return.

The 2015 accord restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The United States quit the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, reimposing sanctions and prompting Tehran to abandon curbs on enrichment and research.