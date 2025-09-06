Iran to propose IAEA resolution against attacks on nuclear facilities

Shafaq News - Tehran

Iran plans to submit a draft resolution at the upcoming General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) declaring that attacks on nuclear facilities are unacceptable, diplomatic sources told Mehr News on Saturday.

The document is still being prepared and is expected to be tabled during the five-day conference, which opens in Vienna on September 15.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said, “The September session of the IAEA Board of Governors will start on Monday. There is no doubt that Iran and its nuclear programme will be at the center of attention.”

The IAEA reported this week that Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% remains a “serious concern” after inspectors lost access following the June war.

According to a confidential report seen by reporters, Iran held 440.9 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium as of June 13, an increase of more than 30 kilograms since May. The total stockpile of enriched material reached nearly 9,875 kilograms.

Iran also continues meeting with European officials after the E3 (the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) triggered the snapback process.