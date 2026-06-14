Iran signals imminent response to Beirut strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has entered "zero hour" for a response to Israel's on Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahye), Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Sunday.

"Launch platforms are being prepared," Velayati said, warning that if Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue, the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab could place severe pressure on “Israel's economic lifelines.”

1) A miscalculation in #Beirut has exhausted patience. The order has been given. Zero hour is approaching and launchers stand ready. #Hezbollah is a vital part of the Resistance Axis. — Aliakbar Velayati (@Drvelayati_ir) June 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tehran holds the United States responsible for “Israel's violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon.” The operation, according to the ministry, constitutes a “blatant breach of Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a flagrant breach of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and the US.”

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه درباره تداوم جنایات رژیم صهیونیستی در حمله به #ضاحیه بیروت...این جنایت تروریستی، نقض آشکار حاکمیت ملی و تمامیت سرزمینی لبنان و نقض فاحش تفاهم آتش‌بس بین ایران و آمریکا محسوب می‌شود و مسئولیت پیامدهای خطرناک آن بر عهده آمریکا و رژیم صهیونیستی خواهد بود. pic.twitter.com/qMFPTNF93U — وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) June 14, 2026

Earlier today, Mohammad Mokhber, Khamenei adviser, vowed to retaliate against Israel's assault on Dahiyeh, warning that Tehran would deliver a lesson the attackers would regret.

The Israeli strike killed three people and injured 15 others, according to Lebanese media. Israel said the operation targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, while Trump argued the attack could have been avoided at a time when Washington was close to reaching an agreement with Tehran.