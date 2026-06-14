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Iran signals imminent response to Beirut strike

Iran signals imminent response to Beirut strike
2026-06-14T21:42:01+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has entered "zero hour" for a response to Israel's on Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahye), Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Sunday.

"Launch platforms are being prepared," Velayati said, warning that if Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue, the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab could place severe pressure on “Israel's economic lifelines.”

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tehran holds the United States responsible for “Israel's violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon.” The operation, according to the ministry, constitutes a “blatant breach of Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a flagrant breach of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and the US.”

Earlier today, Mohammad Mokhber, Khamenei adviser, vowed to retaliate against Israel's assault on Dahiyeh, warning that Tehran would deliver a lesson the attackers would regret.

The Israeli strike killed three people and injured 15 others, according to Lebanese media. Israel said the operation targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, while Trump argued the attack could have been avoided at a time when Washington was close to reaching an agreement with Tehran.

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