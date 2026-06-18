Iran’s Supreme Leader sets conditions ahead of US talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei granted conditional approval on Thursday for the memorandum signed by the presidents of Iran and the United States, warning that future negotiations with Washington would not mean accepting US demands.

In a message addressed to the Iranian people, Khamenei noted that he had held a different view “in principle,” but allowed the MoU after President Masoud Pezeshkian, as head of the Supreme National Security Council, gave guarantees on behalf of himself and other council members to protect the rights of the Iranian people and the Axis of Resistance –a coalition of Iran-backed armed groups around the Middle East, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iraqi armed factions, Hamas, and Yemen’s Houthis.

Pezeshkian had also accepted responsibility for those commitments and made clear that Tehran would not submit to any “excessive demands” from the US side, he added.

“From this moment, we, meaning you proud nation and this humble servant, will await the fulfillment of the stated conditions.”

Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding to end hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin a 60-day negotiating period expected to cover Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief, and regional security arrangements. Khamenei portrayed the path to this MoU as the result of US pressure, arguing that President Donald Trump had used “all kinds of levers” to reach this point.

Earlier, the Swiss Foreign Ministry indicated that initial US-Iran talks are planned for June 19 at the Buergenstock resort, with Pakistan, Qatar, and other involved countries expected to attend.