Iraqi MP criticizes Iraq-Turkiye MoU for granting Turkish troops immunity

Shafaq News/ Ahmad Al-Moussawi, a member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, has criticized a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Iraq and Turkiye, claiming it grants legitimacy and immunity to the Turkish military within Iraqi territory.

Al-Moussawi stated to Shafaq News Agency that “a previous MoU between Iraq and Turkiye stipulated the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Iraqi soil and subjected them to Iraqi judicial authority,” noting that “the recently signed MoU, finalized last week by the Iraqi Defense Minister and the Turkish side, omits these critical provisions.”

The previous MoU required the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraq and their submission to Iraqi jurisdiction, but these clauses have been removed from the new agreement. Al-Moussawi emphasized that “these points were fundamental to the original MoU.”

“Furthermore, the new MoU includes the establishment of joint control centers between the Iraqi Operations Command and the Turkish military, funded by Iraq. One center will be located in Bashiqa district and another at a different site, which provides additional privileges and entrenches the Turkish military presence in Iraq.”

Al-Moussawi confirmed that the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee plans to host the Defense Minister in the coming days to discuss the MoU in greater detail. He indicated that “the Iraqi Parliament will reject the MoU if it is not provided with detailed information beforehand.”

In mid-August, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi and Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler signed an MoU in Ankara aimed at enhancing military and security cooperation and countering terrorism.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein noted that this MoU represents a significant enhancement of bilateral relations and reaffirms both countries' commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the importance of the MoU in strengthening military and security collaboration and expressed optimism that the joint coordination centers would bolster this cooperation, praising Iraq's decision to ban three Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) affiliated groups, that oppose Ankara.