Iraq delivers +100k barrels of oil to Jordan within 9 days

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Amman

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, delivered 117,180 barrels of crude oil to Jordan between October 11 and 19, the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced on Tuesday.

The shipments, received by Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) located in Zarqa, follow a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two governments, which was extended on September 17.

The deliveries, according to the ministry, aim to cover quantities previously delayed due to logistical issues. Loading resumed on October 5 and will continue until December 31, ensuring Jordan receives part of its agreed crude oil supply under the existing framework.

The ministry said talks are ongoing with Baghdad to extend or renew the MoU for an additional year under the same terms and specifications.