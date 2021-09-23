Report

Baghdad offers Amman investment opportunities in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-23T15:16:00+0000
Shafaq News/ The National Investment Commission announced today that it has offered economic investments opportunities to Jordanian companies.

The commission said in a statement that the head of the commission, Suha Dawood Najjar, stressed during its meeting today with the Jordanian Minister of Public Works and Housing, Yahya al-Kasabi, the need to increase cooperation with Jordan in the field of investment by granting Jordanian investment companies all the requirements and guarantees following the Investment Law No.13 of 2006 and its amendments.

The statement quoted Al-Najjar saying, "Iraq is full of investment opportunities that can be exploited by Jordan in a way that achieves the interests of both parties, especially that Amman is fully aware of the Iraqi economic reality and has great experiences in various investment sectors in Iraq, the most prominent of which is the renewable energy sector.

