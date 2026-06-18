Kuwait lifts force majeure, boosts oil output

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait cancelled all force majeure notices issued during the US-Israeli war against Iran, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Thursday, amid the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the normalization of international shipping routes.

The company plans to increase oil production to two million barrels per day within one week, adding that repairs to damaged oil infrastructure have been completed, a step expected to accelerate the return to previous production levels.

الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة البترول الكويتية الشيخ نواف سعود الصباح: نستهدف رفع الإنتاج النفطي إلى مليوني برميل يوميا خلال أسبوع بالتزامن مع إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز- أكد أن المؤسسة ستقوم برفع إشعارات القوة القاهرة بأثر فوري بما يعكس جاهزية القطاع للعودة التدريجية إلى العمليات التشغيلية… pic.twitter.com/J9ot2JK9ee — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) June 18, 2026

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya discussed the memorandum of understanding signed by Tehran and Washington to end the war during a phone call, their first publicly disclosed contact since the start of the conflict. The two ministers emphasized dialogue, regional stability, respect for sovereignty, and cooperation with Gulf states.

تلقى معالي الشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح، وزير الخارجية، اليوم الخميس الموافق 18 يونيو 2026، اتصالاً هاتفياً من معالي الدكتور سيد عباس عراقجي، وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية.وأعرب معالي الشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح خلال الاتصال عن تطلع دولة الكويت إلى أن تسهم مذكرة… pic.twitter.com/wNeg8xsVND — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) June 18, 2026

The war heightened tensions across the Gulf, including in Kuwait, where US military facilities came under Iranian attacks.