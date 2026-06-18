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Kuwait lifts force majeure, boosts oil output

Kuwait lifts force majeure, boosts oil output
2026-06-18T18:55:40+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait cancelled all force majeure notices issued during the US-Israeli war against Iran, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Thursday, amid the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the normalization of international shipping routes.

The company plans to increase oil production to two million barrels per day within one week, adding that repairs to damaged oil infrastructure have been completed, a step expected to accelerate the return to previous production levels.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya discussed the memorandum of understanding signed by Tehran and Washington to end the war during a phone call, their first publicly disclosed contact since the start of the conflict. The two ministers emphasized dialogue, regional stability, respect for sovereignty, and cooperation with Gulf states.

The war heightened tensions across the Gulf, including in Kuwait, where US military facilities came under Iranian attacks.

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