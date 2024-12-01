Iraq signs MoU with Spain to combat corruption

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq and Spain signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordinate efforts to combat corruption.

The Iraqi Parliamentary Integrity Committee stated that the MoU was signed by Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, Head of the Committee, on behalf of Iraq, and Álvaro García Ortiz, the Spanish Attorney General, on behalf of Spain.

“The MoU aims to strengthen international cooperation in line with Article 6 of the UN Convention Against Corruption, which encourages member states to exchange technical assistance in anti-corruption efforts and prevent corruption through various activities,” the committee affirmed.

These activities include:

- Following up on mutual legal assistance requests at national bodies

- Managing international cooperation files related to the recovery of assets obtained through corruption and the extradition of fugitives

- Exchanging insights, policies, experiences, and studies to develop comprehensive strategies for preventing and combating corruption

- Implementing related technical plans

The MoU includes provisions on:

- Enhancing the experiences and knowledge of both parties in various oversight aspects

- Activating technical training programs focused on developing the professional capabilities of both parties

- Exchanging studies and research on corruption prevention and control

- Facilitating the dissemination of these studies through periodic publications and reputable academic journals

- Strengthening bilateral cooperation in social awareness, particularly in studying the causes of corruption

- Disseminating information on preventive methods

- Promoting ethical values of integrity and transparency