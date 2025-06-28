Iran’s Shamkhani: I Was Not Afraid

Shafaq News – Tehran

Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader and former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, has revealed details of a failed assassination attempt carried out by Israel.

Speaking in a televised interview, Shamkhani said he remained conscious during the operation and immediately began planning how to survive. “I was alert from the first moment and tried to design a way out. I was not afraid,” he said, noting that similar threats in the past had prepared him for such situations.

Shamkhani said his wife and son were also injured during the attack, adding, “I tried to find hope by calling out my son’s name.” He described being unable to speak clearly at the time due to oxygen pressure and the shock of the situation.

Addressing broader national security issues, Shamkhani emphasized the need for constant vigilance and readiness to face threats, calling for continued development of Iran’s military capabilities and warning against relying on negotiations.

He attributed recent domestic unrest to external manipulation, stating, “There have been efforts to create internal conditions for provoking protests, but the Iranian people are wise and have disappointed the enemy.”

He praised the solidarity shown by the public in the aftermath of recent events, describing it as a sign of deep awareness rather than emotional reaction. “This unity reflects a recognition of the enemy’s goals and Iran’s importance,” he added.

Shamkhani also pointed to the strong reactions from foreign media, saying, “From the anger of foreign outlets, I understood that we are on the right path and have dealt heavy blows.”

He also criticized narratives that link domestic protests to the Iranian leadership, arguing that such portrayals reveal the deep frustration of those mourning the loss of targeted Iranian commanders.

Reaffirming the strategic basis of Iran’s military operations, Shamkhani stated that all actions are pre-planned and carried out with the support of the people, the armed forces, and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Alo Khamenei.