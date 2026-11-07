Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned Washington on Saturday that any new war would bring a “devastating response.”

Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster, Rezaei said.

You lost the war and the election.Vance has conceded,Rubio is heading for the exit,Hegseth is about to be fired,and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster! So٫Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war,and you’ll face a devastating response. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 7, 2026

Democrats won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the midterm elections.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said the US military had carried out a round of “minor” strikes on Iran, targeting an air defense system in the Strait of Hormuz.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Moheb said that Iranian air defenses had shot down more than 260 US and Israeli aircraft, including advanced fighter jets and drones, during the 40-day war, calling the reported figure a major achievement.