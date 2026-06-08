Iran’s Qaani signals a “new resistance belt” in the region

Shafaq News- Tehran

Yemen and other members of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” could become involved if regional tensions continue to escalate, Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stated on Monday.

Qaani said Yemen’s intervention demonstrated the strategic coordination of the resistance alliance, describing it as timely and decisive action.

He added that a “new resistance belt” would extend from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab al-Mandab Strait and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, indicating a broader regional framework of allied groups opposed to Israel and the United States.

“Israeli and US actions in the region would provoke a response from the unified resistance front,” he vowed.

پیام سردار قاآنی در ویراستی: از تنگه هرمز تا باب المندب و از خلیج فارس تا دریای سرخ کمربند امنیتی جدید مقاومت خواهد بود. pic.twitter.com/GSGSIJEVvD — مرکز پیام جنگ (@WarMessage_IR) June 8, 2026

Earlier, Yemen's Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) announced a complete ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea, warning that any Israeli vessel detected in the area will be treated as a legitimate military target.

In Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah —one of the country's most influential Iran-aligned factions operating under the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-recognized paramilitary network—warned it would target US military installations across the region if Washington intervenes directly in the Israel-Iran confrontation.