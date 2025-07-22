Iran’s Pezeshkian: Nuclear bomb not in our doctrine

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian firmly denied allegations that Iran is developing a nuclear bomb, calling them “a mere lie.”

In a speech, Pezeshkian insisted that nuclear weapons have never been part of Tehran’s doctrine or strategic goals.

“These accusations are nothing but lies,” the Iranian president noted, affirming that “we will not build a nuclear bomb. It has never been part of our doctrine or strategic objectives.”

Referring to the recent Israeli war against his country, Pezeshkian questioned the justification behind attacks on Iranian civilians. “Didn’t you claim Iran is trying to build a nuclear bomb? Then why did you target civilians in your attacks?” he asked.

He also accused Israel of carrying out “systematic assassination policies” around the world, describing it as “an entity that strikes and assassinates whomever it wants, whenever it wants.”