Iran President: Israel will regret

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of an immediate and uncompromising response to what he described as a grave Israeli provocation that will not go unanswered.

“We will strike back with force. Israel will regret this,” Pezeshkian declared in a televised address, urging citizens to rally behind the leadership and dismiss disinformation aimed at destabilizing the country.

Earlier today, Israel launched coordinated airstrikes under “Operation Rising Lion,” hitting Iranian nuclear and military sites and killing top IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran has since shut down its airspace and placed its forces on high alert.

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States will defend Israel in the event of an Iranian retaliation, reaffirming that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a "core American priority."

Meanwhile, Iraq suspended all flights and warned of potential spillover. Iran-backed groups have threatened action, while Hezbollah and the Houthis issued statements backing Tehran.