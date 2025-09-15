Ahead of Doha summit: Iran calls for boycott of Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Arab and Islamic states to cut ties with Israel, accusing it of ignoring international law and carrying out aggression across the region.

Speaking ahead of an emergency summit in Doha, convened to discuss last week’s Israeli strike that targeted Hamas officials in the Qatari capital, Pezeshkian described Israel as an entity that “respects no law” and warned that unconditional backing from the United States and Western allies has emboldened its actions.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that his visit to Doha carried a message of solidarity, underscoring Tehran’s support for Qatar and other Islamic countries in confronting what he described as the scourge that is terrorizing the region.