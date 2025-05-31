Iran's Foreign Minister: Uranium enrichment non-negotiable

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed any attempts to restrict Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities as a violation of national sovereignty.

In a televised address, Araghchi described enrichment as a fundamental and non-negotiable right. “We will never accept being told we cannot enrich uranium.”

He emphasized that efforts to challenge Iran’s enrichment rights amount to foreign control, adding that enrichment has remained a central issue in all rounds of nuclear negotiations with Washington. “The right to enrichment is a national necessity directly tied to our position against foreign hegemony.”

While reaffirming Iran’s opposition to nuclear weapons, Araghchi accused other parties to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) of failing to meet their obligations. “No party has the authority to deny Iran a right recognized under international law.”

His remarks come ahead of an anticipated sixth round of nuclear negotiations with the US, amid rising pressure from Western powers seeking tighter safeguards on Iran’s atomic program.