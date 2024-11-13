Iranian FM: Communication with Washington continues through indirect channels

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed, on Wednesday, that communication between Tehran and Washington continues through "indirect channels," following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Iranian government's weekly meeting, Araghchi stated, "The communication channels between us and the Americans remain open. We must work to manage the differences between Iran and the US to reduce their costs and negative impacts," according to Tasnim News Agency.

He added, "Sometimes the differences with the US are deep and fundamental, and they may be difficult to resolve. However, it is essential to manage these differences to help ease tensions and reduce the resulting costs."

Araghchi also mentioned the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran, saying, "Our cooperation with the agency has been long-standing and began a long time ago. Of course, there have been problems and differences in views on how to cooperate with the agency."

He continued, "This visit has been planned for some time, and we hope to reach agreements on some existing differences and the way forward for future cooperation."

Araghchi emphasized that "Grossi's morale was positive in the talks our friends in Vienna had with him, and we also hope that through this positive spirit, we can open a new path for cooperation with the agency."

Regarding his participation in the Riyadh summit, Araghchi said, "The meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was very good, and the leaders took strong positions. A firm resolution was adopted in this meeting with 38 clauses, carrying a strong tone against the Zionist entity and condemning its actions everywhere."

Araghchi's statements come in the context of recent open positions taken by Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian.

On Tuesday, Pazeshkian, known for his support of dialogue with Western countries despite existing differences, particularly concerning the nuclear program, said, "Whether we like it or not, the United States is a country we must deal with on the regional and international stage."

In 1980, the United States and Iran severed diplomatic relations, which had been strong allies, following the Islamic Revolution that overthrew the US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

However, communications continued between the two countries through intermediaries, notably the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests, and Oman, which often mediates between the parties.

During his first term from 2017 to 2021, Donald Trump pursued a policy known as "maximum pressure" against Iran, reinstating severe sanctions.

In 2015, Iran reached an agreement with major powers, including the United States, to ease sanctions in exchange for guarantees that it would not seek to acquire nuclear weapons.

However, Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018 and reinstated sanctions.

In response, Iran significantly reduced the visits of IAEA inspectors to its nuclear facilities starting in 2021.

The country also sharply increased its stockpile of enriched materials to 60%, approaching the 90% threshold needed for nuclear weapons, according to the IAEA.

The agreement limited this percentage to 3.65%.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is visiting Tehran today, Wednesday, for crucial talks on this matter.