Iran puts Gulf on military alert, US orders citizens out of Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Riyadh

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared Tuesday that key infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain would be classified as closed military zones from 23:00 Tehran time, ordering all residents and passersby to evacuate immediately.

IRGC designated three specific targets: the Riyadh-Jeddah highway, the King Fahd Causeway linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and the Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi. "Please, for your own safety, leave the area as quickly as possible and refrain from any movement through it," the Guard said, warning that ignoring the notice could cost lives. It also warned Palestinians in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) to stay away from Railway Bridge No. 8 on Route 431 and the Yarkon Railway Bridge.

Saudi authorities had already closed the King Fahd Causeway earlier today as a precautionary measure following security alerts about a possible strike on the structure.

The US Embassy in Riyadh urged American citizens to depart on available commercial flights, warning of potential Iranian and armed faction strikes against hotels, commercial establishments, and American-affiliated universities and businesses in the kingdom. The State Department raised its Saudi Arabia travel advisory to Level 3 -Reconsider Travel- citing missile, drone, and terrorism risks. All routine consular services were suspended, with only limited emergency assistance available. Non-emergency government staff had already been ordered out of the kingdom on March 8.

Security Alert - U.S. Embassy Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - April 7, 2026We are monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and will keep you updated so you can make decisions about your safety. President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the Department of State have no… — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) April 7, 2026

The embassy specifically advised to reconsider performing Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca) this year, noting that from April 18, entry into Mecca will require a Hajj permit, Mecca residency card, or valid work permit, with restrictions remaining in force through mid-June.

Trump has demanded Iran abandon its nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning: "The whole country could be destroyed in one night, that could be tonight. I hope I don't have to do that."

Read more: Trump's deadline with no deal in sight