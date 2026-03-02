Iran launches wave 12 of True Promise 4 operation

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) kicked off the 12th wave of its operation True Promise 4, the group said on Monday.

Earlier today, the IRGC noted that the eleventh wave struck US military support information centers and storage facilities, as well as an Israeli army communications complex, claiming that 500 sites were targeted over the past 48 hours.

According to Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees operational planning and coordination among the armed forces, Tehran struck multiple US military sites and vessels in the Gulf and rendered the US Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait inoperative, destroyed three US naval facilities in Kuwait, and targeted the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, forcing it to withdraw from its position.