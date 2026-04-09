Iran internet shutdown drives 7.86% drop in transactions

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s policy of internet shutdowns during last winter disrupted the international network for 41 days, erasing at least 246 million electronic payment transactions and contributing to a 7.86% year-on-year decline in transactions recorded in March.

Iranian Fars News Agency, citing figures from the Shaparak network -the official body overseeing electronic payments in Iran- showed that total transactions during the winter reached 12.66 billion, compared to an expected 13.4 billion based on historical growth trends. “This shortfall reflects the loss of around 763 million potential transactions, translating into an estimated 458 trillion tomans ($3.48B) in missing liquidity from the commercial cycle.” Even under more conservative estimates, direct losses reached 148 trillion tomans ($1.13B), amounting to roughly four times the combined losses in electricity, housing, and vehicles, at a time when Iran’s inflation rate has approached 50%.

Data comparing the impact of military operations and digital isolation highlighted a significant gap, the reported said, noting that losses in the electricity sector due to attacks were estimated at around 32 trillion tomans ($243M), while housing sector losses stood at about 9.5 trillion tomans ($72 M).

Meanwhile, Iran’s Virtual Businesses Union warned the Ministry of Communications of a potential collapse among small and medium-sized enterprises. In a formal letter, the union said these businesses, considered a key driver of employment and economic distribution, are facing halted supply chains and sales, severe liquidity shortages, and a growing loss of skilled workers. The union called for emergency measures and exceptional financial support to prevent a wave of bankruptcies.