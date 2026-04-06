Iran hits Haifa power grids and port

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on Monday that it struck an oil refinery and power infrastructure in Haifa, noting that no interception attempts were recorded.

In a statement, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander General Majid Mousavi conveyed that, over the past 24 hours, ports and railway lines in the Haifa Gulf were also targeted, warning that strikes on Tehran’s energy and oil sector would trigger a “devastating response.” Additional strikes hit several vessels linked to the United States and Israel, along with infrastructure and petrochemical facilities in multiple locations in Tel Aviv.

Separately, a source told Reuters that Iranian forces halted two Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers en route to the Strait of Hormuz, instructing them to remain in place.

The source, who requested anonymity, clarified that the vessels were included on a list of ships permitted to transit under an agreement reached through US mediation, and facilitated via Pakistan, adding that the halt came without explanation.

US President Donald Trump noted on March 26 that Iran had agreed to allow 10 oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz as part of ongoing discussions. Had the vessels continued, they would have marked the first LNG shipments to pass through the strategic maritime gateway since the beginning of the joint US-Israeli war on Iran.

Qatar has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the reported interception by Iranian forces.

Last week, Trump set April 7 as the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that “If they don’t do something, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei previously urged armed forces to continue operations linked to the “Strait of Hormuz closure front,” framing the move as part of Iran’s response to the ongoing US-Israeli war.