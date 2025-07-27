Iran executes two MEK members

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian authorities have executed two members of the exiled opposition group Mujahedi-e Khalq (MEK) on charges of “armed rebellion” and “membership in a terrorist organization,” according to a statement issued by Iran’s judiciary on Sunday.

The two men, identified as Mehdi Hasani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamlou, were accused of manufacturing homemade rocket launchers and mortars, which, the judiciary claimed, caused damage to civilian homes, government buildings, service facilities, and educational and charitable institutions.

The statement also alleged they carried out propaganda activities and gathered intelligence in support of the MEK.

Ehsani-Eslamlou was arrested in 2022 following a bombing that targeted Iran’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology—a blast for which the MEK claimed responsibility at the time.

The executions come amid a broad security crackdown across Iran, particularly in the aftermath of the most recent confrontation with Israel. Since the ceasefire, Iranian security forces have intensified arrests, targeting individuals accused of collaborating with foreign adversaries during the conflict.