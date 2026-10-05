Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has executed at least 33 people arrested during the January 2026 protests, while another 100 protesters facing possible death sentences, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Monday.

Founded in 2008 by Iranian human rights advocates, CHRI noted that the executions began on March 20, with the names and case details of many of those executed becoming public only after their sentences were carried out.

The group also raised concerns over pressure and threats directed at the families and relatives of people sentenced to death, as well as independent human rights lawyers involved in their cases.

«استمرار «قتل حکومتی» معترضان دی‌ماه خونین» اعدام مخفیانه سیاوش جمشیدی خیرآبادی بازداشت‌شده دی ۴۰۴ ‌ دستگاه قضایی جمهوری اسلامی روز شنبه ۱۱ مهر ۴۰۵ اعلام کرد که حکم اعدام سیاوش جمشیدی خیرآبادی از بازداشت‌شدگان اعتراضات سراسری دی‌ماه ۱۴۰۴ به اجرا درآمد. در گزارش قوه قضاییه به محل اجرای قتل حکومتی این معترض اشاره‌ای نشده است. بنا به ادعای قوه قضاییه حکم اعدام سیاوش جمشیدی خیرآبادی پس از تأیید در دیوان عالی کشور اجرا شده، اما در این گزارش توضیحی درباره زمان برگزاری دادگاه، روند دادرسی و دسترسی او به وکیل ارایه نشده است. قوه قضاییه مدعی شده سیاوش جمشیدی خیرآبادی با اتهامات «محاربه» و «اجتماع و تبانی علیه امنیت کشور» روبرو بوده و همین اتهامات مبنای صدور حکم شده است. بنا به ادعای دستگاه قضایی سیاوش جمشیدی خیرآبادی ۱۸ دی ۱۴۰۴ در خیابان ناصرخسرو شهرکرد با استفاده از سلاح گرم اقدام به تیراندازی به سمت مأموران کرده و دو روز بعد بازداشت شده است. همچنین ادعا شده این شهروند در اعتراضات دی ۴۰۴ «از طریق فضای مجازی» اقدام به «ساماندهی و انجام اقدامات ضد امنیتی» کرده است. دستگاه قضایی جمهوری اسلامی از روز ۲۸ اسفند سال ۴۰۴ تا به امروز دستکم ۳۳ شهروند بازداشت‌شده در جریان اعتراضات دی ۴۰۴ را اعدام کرده است و دستکم ۱۰۰ معترض دیگر نیز در خطر اجرای حکم اعدام هستند.اسامی و اطلاعات مربوط به پرونده شماری بالایی از شهروندان اعدام‌شده پس از اجرای حکم از طریق رسانه‌های وابسته به قوه قضاییه منتشر شده است که نشانی آشکار از اعمال شدید تهدید‌های علیه خانواده و نزدیکان فرد محکوم و همچنین وکلای مستقل حقوق بشری است. — کمپین حقوق بشر در ایران (@ICHRI_Fa) October 4, 2026

The executions have drawn international concern. In a joint statement ahead of the recently held United Nations Human Rights Council session, 46 countries condemned Iran's continued use of the death penalty, expressing particular concern over capital punishment against protesters.

The protests erupted on December 28 amid worsening economic conditions and later spread into nationwide demonstrations challenging Iran's clerical leadership. Iranian authorities have repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of seeking to destabilize the country, arguing that the protests began peacefully and within constitutional bounds before turning violent following the “infiltration of armed groups.”