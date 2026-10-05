CHRI: Iran executed 30+ January 2026 protesters

CHRI: Iran executed 30+ January 2026 protesters
2026-10-05T05:53:32+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has executed at least 33 people arrested during the January 2026 protests, while another 100 protesters facing possible death sentences, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Monday.

Founded in 2008 by Iranian human rights advocates, CHRI noted that the executions began on March 20, with the names and case details of many of those executed becoming public only after their sentences were carried out.

The group also raised concerns over pressure and threats directed at the families and relatives of people sentenced to death, as well as independent human rights lawyers involved in their cases.

The executions have drawn international concern. In a joint statement ahead of the recently held United Nations Human Rights Council session, 46 countries condemned Iran's continued use of the death penalty, expressing particular concern over capital punishment against protesters.

The protests erupted on December 28 amid worsening economic conditions and later spread into nationwide demonstrations challenging Iran's clerical leadership. Iranian authorities have repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of seeking to destabilize the country, arguing that the protests began peacefully and within constitutional bounds before turning violent following the “infiltration of armed groups.”

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