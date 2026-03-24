Iran detains 3 Mossad-linked suspects in Kermanshah

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday arrested three men in Kermanshah accused of links to Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad.

Local media reported that security forces seized weapons, ammunition, gunpowder, primers, and equipment used to make bullet cartridges during a raid on the suspects’ hideout.

Iranian authorities last week arrested 97 people accused of working with Israel, while state media also reported 466 detentions over online activity deemed harmful to national security.