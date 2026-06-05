Iran decrees death penalty for 2025 anti-government protester

Shafaq News- Tehran

An Iranian court has sentenced a man to death over his alleged role in the December 2025 anti-government protests, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on Friday.

Identified as Ali Kamali, the convict was accused of "enmity against God." Further details about the evidence presented against him or the legal representation he received during the trial have not been made public.

Ali Kamali, a Malaysian resident arrested during Iran’s January 2026 protests after returning to the country, has been sentenced to death by Branch 26 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court on charges of “moharebeh” (enmity against God). His case is under review by the Supreme Court.… pic.twitter.com/uzSSLYog8m — HRANA English (@HRANA_English) June 5, 2026

The protests erupted on Dec. 28 amid worsening economic conditions before expanding into nationwide demonstrations that challenged Iran’s clerical leadership. Iranian authorities have repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of seeking to destabilize the country, maintaining that the protests began peacefully within constitutional bounds before turning violent following the “infiltration of armed groups.”

Earlier this month, Iran executed three men over their alleged role in the December 2025 protests.