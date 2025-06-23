Iran confirms continued uranium enrichment after US strikes

Shafaq News/ Iran will continue enriching uranium, rejecting any external pressure over its nuclear program, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi confirmed on Monday.

“We will continue enrichment, and no one can dictate what we should or should not do, as long as we operate within the framework of our obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),” Takht-Ravanchi stated in remarks to Germany’s ARD television network.

His comments came after the US targeted Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes, describing them as “precision attacks on deep underground targets” and warning of “more severe consequences” if Tehran does not end the ongoing war.

Takht-Ravanchi denounced the attack as a ”breach of international law’’ underscoring Iran’s right to self-defense and dismissing renewed calls from the United States and Germany to return to negotiations. “We were talking on June 13th when we were attacked,” he said. “We do not negotiate just for the sake of negotiation.”

The exchange marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions following the breakdown of indirect talks earlier this year. On June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, an offensive aimed at dismantling key components of Iran’s nuclear, military, and intelligence infrastructure.

In retaliation, Iran activated Operation True Promise 3, launching 20 successive waves of drones and missiles toward Israeli cities.