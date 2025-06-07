Iran claims massive intel breach into Israeli nuclear files

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran announced its largest intelligence operation “in history” against Israel, alleging the retrieval of highly sensitive documents, including files related to nuclear infrastructure.

According to Iranian state media, the operation was carried out by the Ministry of Intelligence and involved the covert transfer of a “massive and complex” cache of classified Israeli documents into Iranian territory, including material on strategic sectors and critical facilities.

Authorities stated that the volume of information remains under review, requiring significant technical analysis due to its scale and complexity.

The timing of the operation was not disclosed, however, the announcement followed Israeli media reports of the arrest of two Israeli nationals—Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias—in the northern city of Nesher by Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency.

The arrests were linked to national security charges and suspected contacts with Iran, but no official link between the two developments has been confirmed.

Israel has not responded publicly to the Iranian claims, and its intelligence agencies have not issued any statements.

The announcement comes amid renewed nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, and Israeli officials’ concern over Iran’s “nuclear activities”, signaling readiness for potential military action if talks fail.