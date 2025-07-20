Iran braces for new round of fighting with Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani has warned allied armed forces in Iraq to brace for possible Israeli airstrikes and to guard against infiltration, according to a report by the Long War Journal.

The reported meeting in Baghdad marks a rare direct intervention, underscoring Tehran’s concerns about Israeli operations extending into Iraqi territory. While Iran-backed groups such as Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kataib Hezbollah, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada have voiced support for Iran in recent weeks, they have largely refrained from active participation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Analysts say the restraint reflects Tehran’s interest in preserving its political and economic stakes in Iraq. The country remains a vital economic corridor for Iran, generating an estimated $1B in illicit oil profits annually, with armed groups holding sway over key sectors and ministries within the ruling Coordination Framework.

During the recent 12-day war, only a handful of unclaimed drone and missile strikes occurred on Iraqi soil, including attacks on the Ain al-Asad base and the US consulate in Erbil. Despite rhetorical threats against the US and Israel, the armed groups have so far limited their engagement to public statements.

To continue reading, click here.