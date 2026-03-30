Iran arrests 800+ in security crackdown

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s police command said Monday it arrested 849 people in a nationwide security operation targeting alleged espionage networks, foreign collaboration, and unauthorized communications systems.

Authorities said 48 suspects were identified as core members of opposition-linked cells and foreign intelligence networks since the launch of the campaign, referred to as “Ramadan War.”

Police also dismantled a network distributing Starlink devices across 19 provinces, arresting 46 people and seizing 139 units.

The operation included 197 arrests over alleged cooperation with foreign media and intelligence services through sharing images of missile impact sites, as well as 77 social media activists accused of promoting monarchist views. Another 481 individuals were detained on charges of spreading “psychological insecurity” online.