Iran arrests 8 in Ilam over ‘foreign links’

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities on Tuesday arrested eight people in Ilam province over alleged links to foreign entities and activities aimed at undermining national security, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

The IRGC accused one detainee of maintaining contact with the opposition broadcaster Iran International and supplying sensitive information on military and security sites in Ilam and nearby areas, describing him as a key figure in coordinating the network’s activities.

On April 11, authorities arrested 122 people across multiple provinces.