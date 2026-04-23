Iran activates air defenses in Tehran amid tension

Shafaq News- Tehran

Air defenses were activated in eastern and western parts of Iranian capital, Tehran, local news agencies reported on Thursday.

The Israeli army told Channel 7 that it had not carried out any strikes against Iran, while Israel’s public broadcaster cited a security source confirming that “Israel did not launch an attack on Iran.”

Earlier today, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel is waiting for a “green light from the United States” to target the new supreme leader and Iranian energy sites.

The US President Donald Trump extended the temporary ceasefire with Iran beyond its April 22 deadline at the request of Pakistani mediators, after Tehran declined to attend a second round of negotiations scheduled for April 21 in Pakistan, citing a lack of progress, the naval blockade, and unacceptable US demands.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks